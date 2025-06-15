DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Delhi / 100-ft-tall mobile tower collapses in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave

100-ft-tall mobile tower collapses in Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave

Former AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti, visited the site later and interacted with residents
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:15 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The mobile tower that collapsed in B2 Safdarjung Enclave. Photo: X/@attorneybharti
Advertisement

A 100-ft-tall mobile tower collapsed in south Delhi's Safdarjung Enclave early Sunday due to strong winds and rain, police said.

Advertisement

No one was injured due to the collapse, they added.

According to the residents of Block B2, the incident occurred around 4 am when strong winds accompanied by rain hit the area.

Advertisement

Former AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar, Somnath Bharti, visited the site later and interacted with residents.

"A mobile tower, erected in B2 Safdarjung Enclave, in spite of heavy protests by the residents and myself, fell yesterday night. What if this had fallen in day time or towards the buildings of B2? Such callousness is criminal!" Bharti said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts