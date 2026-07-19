100-yr-old woman found dead at care facility in Delhi

A 100-year-old woman was found dead at a care home operating from the premises of Rosary Church and Rosary School in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Saturday, the police said, adding that no foul play was suspected.

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The deceased, identified as Efrecia, was brought to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in an unresponsive condition, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. No external injuries were found on the body.

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During preliminary inquiry, the police found that Efrecia had been residing at Oznam Home Society, which operates from the church premises. She had reportedly been suffering from paralysis for the past week and was undergoing ayurvedic treatment from Jhajjar in Haryana. Members of the society had been caring for her, the police said.

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Inquest proceedings are being conducted under the relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway.