DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 100-yr-old woman found dead at care facility in Delhi

100-yr-old woman found dead at care facility in Delhi

Cops suspect no foul play

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:32 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A 100-year-old woman was found dead at a care home operating from the premises of Rosary Church and Rosary School in north Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar on Saturday, the police said, adding that no foul play was suspected.

Advertisement

The deceased, identified as Efrecia, was brought to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital in an unresponsive condition, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. No external injuries were found on the body.

Advertisement

During preliminary inquiry, the police found that Efrecia had been residing at Oznam Home Society, which operates from the church premises. She had reportedly been suffering from paralysis for the past week and was undergoing ayurvedic treatment from Jhajjar in Haryana. Members of the society had been caring for her, the police said.

Advertisement

Inquest proceedings are being conducted under the relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts