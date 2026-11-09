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Home / Delhi / 1000-plus kg of meat consignment, suspected of containing beef, seized from Delhi railway station

1000-plus kg of meat consignment, suspected of containing beef, seized from Delhi railway station

Twenty parcels brought from Hyderabad in Dakshin Express; samples sent for examination to ascertain nature of meat

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:19 PM Nov 09, 2026 IST
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A consignment of over 1000 kg of meat, suspected to contain beef, was seized from a railway yard in Delhi, following information received from the Railway Vigilance unit, police said.

Twenty parcels of meat, weighing 1,286.35 kg in total, were brought from Hyderabad at the New Washing Line of Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in a train (Dakshin Express-12721) on Sunday, they said.

The consignments were booked under the descriptions of "Mutton" and "Meat", but were suspected to contain beef, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation, a senior police officer said.

According to the police, information about the meat consignment was received from the Railway Vigilance unit at Baroda House at 9 am on November 8.

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Following the information, police teams reached the spot. A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and a veterinary doctor were also called to collect samples from the seized material.

"The samples will be examined to ascertain the nature of the meat and establish whether the consignment contained beef," the police officer said.

Teams of the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) were also present at the spot.

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Police said the required legal formalities, including documentation through the e-Sakshya platform, were being completed. Further action will be taken after the completion of the necessary procedures.

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