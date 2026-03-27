Over 900 medico-historical artifacts, some of which are as old as 1,000 years, showcasing India’s legacy in medicine, have been preserved at the National Centre of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH), Hyderabad. The Centre under SAHI 2.0 initiative will expand the scope of preservation soon.

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Showcase of Ayurvedic Historical Imprints (SAHI) portal is designed and developed by Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences-NIIMH to present the history of Ayurveda from the pre-historic period to current times.

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“Thus, from a historian’s perspective, the SAHI project is an attempt to investigate and present the medical heritage of Ayurveda dispassionately and critically to reconstruct and envisage the medical past of India, in relation to and as part of the general civilisation of the various periods. Further, the portal will also map and showcase the dynamic interactions Indian medicine had with the rest of the world from the remote period to date,” Dr Goli Penchala Prasad, Assistant Director, Principal Investigator, S.A.H.I. Project, NIIMH, Hyderabad told The Tribune.

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A manuscript is a handwritten composition on paper, bark, cloth, metal, palm leaf or on rocks. These are commonly found in places like palaces, residences of temples, monasteries and families of priests, astrologers, traditional architects and traditional physicians.

Prasad said that the location of inscriptions and manuscripts were mentioned in some of the books written by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) during the British period. “Then we locate the inscriptions and digitise them,” he said.

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Prasad said that the history of medicine from historical perspective gives a complete picture of civilisation in terms of how ancestors have dealt with health and disease and what thoughts guided their actions.

In the ruins of Kumrahar located in Bihar, there is mention of Jivaka, a personal physician to Lord Buddha and King Bimbisara. During the era of the Nizams in Hyderabad, there was a rise of Unani medicine alongside Ayurveda.

An archaeological inscription 1,660 years old dating back to King Vikramaditya I of Chalukyas of Badami Dynasty was also digitised. The inscription on copper plates found in Nellore District indicate that physicians were given special powers to execute the grants during that period.