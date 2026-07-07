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Home / Delhi / 105 school buses inspected in Gurugram on Day 1 of safety drive

105 school buses inspected in Gurugram on Day 1 of safety drive

4.5K buses to be audited over 15-day campaign

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Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Officials of the Gurugram administration during the inspection drive on Monday.
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Following directives from the Haryana Human Rights Commission, the Gurugram administration on Monday launched a special joint inspection drive for school buses, with the aim of ensuring safe commute for students. On the first day of the drive, 105 buses operated by various schools underwent thorough inspections.

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“On the first day of inspection, irregularities were found in only a few buses and notices will be issued to the school operators concerned. If deficiencies are not rectified within a week, action will be taken as per the rules. The special campaign will continue for 15 consecutive days, during which approximately 4,500 school buses operating in the district will be inspected,” said Harendra Veer, ADTO and Assistant Secretary (RTA), Gurugram.

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A joint team, constituted on the directions of the DC, comprising the DCP (Traffic), ADTO-Assistant Secretary (RTA), General Manager (Haryana Roadways), SDMs (or their representatives) of Gurugram, Badshahpur, Pataudi, Manesar and Sohna, the District Education Officer and Road Safety Officer, will visit several schools in the district as part of the inspection drive.

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On the first day of the drive, a thorough check was conducted in accordance with safety standards prescribed under the Safe School Vehicle Policy and Motor Vehicle Rules. This includes the verification of bus registration, fitness certificates, permits, insurance, drivers’ licenses, badges, medical fitness and police verification, as well as the availability of bus attendants/helpers. Additionally, equipment such as speed governors, GPS devices, fire extinguishers, first-aid kits, emergency exits and reflective tapes were inspected, besides the mandatory school bus markings and emergency contact details.

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