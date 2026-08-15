106 kg charas worth Rs 109 cr seized by Delhi Police

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The arrests followed two intelligence-led operations conducted nearly six weeks apart. The police said the investigation, which began with the arrest of three alleged street-level suppliers in June, eventually led them to a bulk storage and distribution point in Wazirabad, where 98 kg of charas was seized.

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On June 29, the Special Staff team, acting on information about Nepalese nationals allegedly supplying charas in Delhi-NCR, raided a house in Kotla Mubarakpur. Three accused — Bharat Thapa, 32, Govind Budha, 32, and a 50-year-old Nepalese woman identified as “Lady”—were arrested. A total of 8.598 kg of charas was seized from them and FIR was lodged under Sections 20, 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Kotla Mubarakpur police station.

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According to the police, sustained interrogation led investigators to another alleged member of the network, a 32-year-old Nepalese woman, identified as “Lady”. The police said she was operating a major storage and distribution point in Wazirabad.

A raid was conducted on the premises on August 12, resulting in the seizure of 97.652 kg of charas packed in 13 plastic bags. A mixing machine and packing material were also seized, the police said. With this seizure, the total quantity seized in the case reached 106.250 kg.

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Cops said the woman told investigators that she had earlier been part of the distribution network involving Bharat Thapa, Govind Budha and another woman. Following their arrests, she returned to Nepal, but recently came back to India and resumed her activities.

The investigation revealed that the syndicate procured charas through a Nepal-based network operating around the Indo-Nepal/Sonauli border and transported it to Delhi by road.