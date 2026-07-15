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Home / Delhi / 108 Delhi government school buildings declared unsafe

108 Delhi government school buildings declared unsafe

7 cleared for demolition, major redevelopment drive planned

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:58 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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The Directorate of Education (DoE) has identified 108 government school buildings across the capital as unsafe and requiring demolition after structural inspections conducted by the Public Works Department (PWD), setting the stage for a major infrastructure redevelopment programme aimed at creating safer and more modern schools.

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According to the Directorate, the exercise is part of its ongoing efforts to improve school infrastructure, reduce overcrowding and provide students with safe, accessible and world class educational facilities.

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The department said demolition proposals are processed only after detailed structural audits by the PWD, technical recommendations and statutory approvals, including the approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

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Of the 108 identified buildings, 54 proposals are currently under process for joint inspection and structural audits before demolition. Another 14 proposals have reached the structural audit stage, after which PWD will submit survey reports recommending demolition.

Seven proposals have already been approved for demolition by the competent authority, the LG of Delhi. The Directorate said the remaining proposals are being expedited so that unsafe structures can be removed without delay and redevelopment work can begin.

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Alongside the demolition exercise, the Directorate has launched a comprehensive digital profiling of all existing government school buildings.

The exercise will assess the structural condition of buildings, document fixtures and furniture, and evaluate electrical, plumbing, fire safety and accessibility features.

Officials said the database will help prioritise repairs, redevelopment and future infrastructure planning while ensuring optimal use of resources.

The Directorate is also planning to replace old structures with modern, earthquake resistant G+4 permanent school buildings to maximise classroom capacity. In addition, proposals have been initiated to construct new G+4 school buildings on 27 vacant land parcels under the Directorate of Education.

Officials said these projects are expected to significantly increase classroom availability, improve the Student Classroom Ratio (SCR), reduce overcrowding and provide better learning facilities for students across Delhi.

The Directorate said its infrastructure roadmap is focused on reducing the Student Classroom Ratio in accordance with the Right to Education (RTE) Act, demolishing unsafe school buildings, constructing new schools in underserved areas, adding classrooms within existing campuses and upgrading educational infrastructure.

The department said these initiatives are aimed at building a safe, sustainable and future ready government school system for Delhi's students.

The following 7 proposals have already been approved for demolition by Competent Authority, i.e. L.G. Delhi.

  • Chilla Village
  • Jasola Village
  • Karala
  • Baprola
  • Matiala
  • Neb Sarai
  • Shivaji Park

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