Home / Delhi / Delhi: 11 Class X students miss CBSE exam due to invalid school affiliation; parents demand criminal action

Delhi: 11 Class X students miss CBSE exam due to invalid school affiliation; parents demand criminal action

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:45 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
Gurugram Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar has ordered an enquiry into the case of 11 Class X students of a private school being unable to appear for their their first CBSE board exam. The students claimed that they were ‘duped’ by the Educrest International School, whose CBSE affiliation was valid only up to Class VIII.

The matter came to light on the day of the examination. The students’ parents went to the police to highlight how the school had fooled them by admitting their children to higher classes without having a valid affiliation. The District Elementary Education Office (DEEO) examined the credentials of Educrest International School and found that it lacked authorisation from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to run classes for Grade IX and X.

DC Kumar has asked the principal of the school to explain the crisis. “The future of students admitted to a school rests with the school. The parents say they were lied to about the affiliation status. We have sought an explaination on the same and will initiate strict action against the school,” he said.

The parents called the school a fraud, claiming it delayed issuing admit cards on one pretext or the other, and sent their children to the exam centre on Tuesday knowing that they would be denied entry. “The school informed us on Monday evening that 11 children would not receive admit cards. On Tuesday morning, school officials told us they had spoken to board officials and our children would be allowed to appear for the examination.

They even transported them to the assigned centers, only to return with the news that they were turned away. One academic year of our children has been ruined. Every day our children studied and worked hard for these examinations has been wasted. The school lied and defrauded us. We want criminal proceedings to be initiated against the institution,” said the affected parents.

