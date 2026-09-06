11 JNU students register complaint against professor over sexual harassment, inquiry under way

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is probing allegations of sexual harassment against a professor after 11 students filed complaints with the university’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), people familiar with the matter said.

The complaints were submitted in May, following which the ICC initiated proceedings to examine the allegations. The identity of the professor has not been disclosed, and details of the complaints have not been made public.

Advertisement

The JNU administration did not respond to queries seeking its comment on the latest complaints.

Advertisement

The development comes against the backdrop of previous sexual harassment complaints involving members of the JNU faculty.

However, the current matter is separate from the case involving former JNU professor Swaran Singh of the School of International Studies. Singh was among four staff members dismissed by the university’s Executive Council in April 2025.

Advertisement

According to a university official familiar with that case, Singh was dismissed following allegations of sexual harassment made by a Japanese official associated with the Embassy of Japan.

The woman had reportedly worked with JNU faculty members in connection with academic events and filed a complaint after her last interaction with Singh.

“There was clear evidence against Singh, which led to his dismissal,” the official said, adding that there had allegedly been multiple complaints against him in the past.

A senior faculty member, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the incident involving the Japanese official took place in May 2024 and that the committee had conducted a detailed inquiry into the complaint.

“Both sides were given an opportunity to present witnesses,” the faculty member said.

In the latest case, the ICC is examining the complaints filed by the 11 students. Since the inquiry is still under way, no findings have been announced and the allegations against the professor remain unsubstantiated.