11 layers of barricades turn Jantar Mantar into fortress

Jantar Mantar, Delhi’s designated protest venue, has effectively been turned into a heavily secured enclosure, with 11 layers of barricading surrounding the protest ground - six on the rear side and five on the front.

A visit by The Tribune found that the main entrance as well as the rear approaches had been blocked by successive barricades, backed by Delhi Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel. Around 300 personnel were estimated to be deployed within the barricaded zone during the visit. The figure is a ground estimate and not an official police deployment figure.

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* Six layers seal the rear

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The rear side of the protest ground has six successive layers of barricading. One approach comes from the Jantar Mantar Road, along the Kerala House side, while another connects towards Sansad Marg, near the Parliament Street police station. Both approaches have been blocked.

The barricading continues along the stretch where roadside eateries are located behind the protest ground. Beyond these outlets, the road towards the Parliament Street side is also sealed, preventing access from the rear.

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The Jantar Mantar lane connects the Jantar Mantar Road with Sansad Marg, making the area an important link between the two sides of the protest venue.

Five layers guard the front

The principal entrance from the Janpath Metro station's Gate No. 2 side has also been blocked. From the Ashoka Road side, the first security layer blocks the approach towards the Royal Plaza area. Another layer near the 21, Ashoka Road, bungalow complex prevents movement towards Kerala House and Sardar Patel Library.

A further set of barricades begins near Kerala House, followed by additional barricading closer to the rear of the protest ground and finally another directly blocking protest site.

On the other side, approaches from the Janpath and Imperial Hotel side have also been restricted. Barricading has been placed near the other gate of the Janpath Metro station near Mordern Service Station's petrol pump side.

Barricades six to eight feet high

The security arrangement is not a single line of police barriers. Several barricades have been joined together, creating multiple successive layers. Many are around six to eight feet high and carry Delhi Police markings.

Warning banners fixed to the barricades cite Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and caution against unauthorised gatherings and demonstrations, warning of legal action for violations.

DCP Sachin Sharma, speaking to The Tribune, said, “To maintain law and order, we have imposed Section 163 of the BNSS in New Delhi, although as per Supreme Court's order Jantar Mantar's protest site has been kept out of this restriction. But, to hold a protest there, one needs a permission, without which it will be considered illegal and action will be taken accordingly."

Security cordon extends beyond protest ground

The ground visit showed that the restrictions are not confined to the boundary of the protest site. Roads leading towards it from Ashoka Road, Kerala House, Sansad Marg, Janpath and the Imperial Hotel side have been brought within the security arrangement.

Delhi Police, CISF and RAF personnel were stationed at several points behind and between the barricades.

Prolonged sealing

The present arrangement follows the security escalation during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) agitation.

On July 19, the Delhi Police imposed Section 163 across New Delhi district ahead of the proposed Parliament march and strengthened security around Jantar Mantar. The July 20 agitation witnessed confrontations between protesters and police at several locations in central Delhi.

By July 25, the Jantar Mantar protest ground had been completely barricaded and sealed. Security was subsequently strengthened further. On July 30, reports said the police had started welding barricades together amid apprehension that protesters could attempt to remove them.

The latest protests have brought another round of prohibitory orders and heavy deployment.

Designated protest site that cannot be freely reached

The Supreme Court, in its 2018 judgment on protests at Jantar Mantar, recognised the site as an area earmarked for demonstrations and directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to frame a mechanism for its regulated use, while balancing the right to protest with public order and the rights of residents and offices.

The present ground situation highlights a striking distinction between designation and accessibility.