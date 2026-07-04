11 students’ names 'struck off' rolls over fee hike

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A row over school fee hike has erupted in the Capital, with a group of parents accusing Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar, of striking off the names of 11 students and barring them from attending classes for refusing to pay what they claim is an "unapproved and illegal" fee hike.In a complaint submitted to the Directorate of Education (DoE) on June 30, the parents alleged that the school issued striking-off notices and instructed the affected children not to report to the school from July 1, when classes resumed after the summer vacation."We respectfully submit that... the school has now taken coercive action by issuing a striking-off notice against our children and their entry has been denied by the school," the complaint states.

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The parents said the latest action marks the culmination of a dispute that has been ongoing for nearly two years, during which they have repeatedly approached the DoE over the school's fee hike.

According to the complaint, the school had earlier withheld the students results, releasing these only after repeated follow ups through emails, meetings and intervention by the education department.

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"It was subsequently released only after repeated follow-ups through email meetings and your kind efforts," the parents said in the representation.

The complaint also alleges that despite repeated intervention by the DoE, the school has continued to enforce the disputed fee increase. It points out that the DoE had issued show-cause notices on August 25, 2025, and February 5, besides another direction dated April 1, yet the school allegedly maintained that its fee hike did not require prior approval from the department.

"Despite these directions, the school continues to blatantly disregard the orders of the Directorate of Education and has been consistently asserting that no approval from the Directorate of Education is required for the fee hike," the complaint reads.

Calling the school's action "arbitrary" and "coercive", the parents argued that removing students from the school rolls over the non-payment of a disputed fee hike violates the Delhi School Education Act, 1973, the Delhi School Education Rules, 1973, and judicial directions governing private schools in the national capital.

The complaint specifically cites Paragraph 150 of the Delhi High Court's judgment, which states: "No school shall demand or recover from any parent or student any arrears of fee or other charges respectively for the past academic sessions."

The parents further argued that private unaided schools cannot arbitrarily increase fees without regulatory oversight and that the Directorate has consistently maintained that schools cannot take coercive action against students for the non-payment of the disputed or unapproved fees.

Describing the school's move "in complete violation" of the Directorate's directions, the parents have urged the education department to intervene immediately.

"We... request your good office to kindly take immediate stringent action in the matter and direct the school to restore our child's name on the school rolls and permit him to attend classes without any coercion," the complaint says.

The representation, signed by the parents of 11 students studying in classes ranging from KG to VIII, has been submitted along with copies of the alleged striking-off notices issued by the school and a summary of the relevant Delhi High Court judgment.

When contacted by The Tribune, the Principal of Salwan Public School, Mayur Vihar, did not respond to repeated phone calls till the filing of the story.