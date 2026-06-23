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Home / Delhi / 11-year-old abducted from footpath, raped and killed; cab driver injured in police encounter

11-year-old abducted from footpath, raped and killed; cab driver injured in police encounter

Police said technical surveillance and CCTV analysis played a crucial role in solving the case swiftly

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:51 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The cab driver accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering an 11-year-old girl in south Delhi was injured in a brief exchange of fire with police on Tuesday when he allegedly tried to flee after snatching a policeman's pistol.

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The encounter happened when police took 29-year-old Bashu Kumar Singh to recreate the crime scene at a stretch on Mandi Road near Fatehpur Beri.

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Singh allegedly sexually assaulted the child inside his car before driving her to a forested patch near the Faridabad-Gurugram road and killing her.

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According to police, while the crime scene was being recreated, Singh allegedly attempted to flee and snatched the service pistol of a policeman.

"In the scuffle that followed, the accused tried to flee. Police fired at him in self-defence and to prevent his escape, hit him in the leg," a senior officer said.

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Singh was immediately overpowered and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Police said legal proceedings regarding the escape attempt are being initiated.

Singh was arrested on Monday within six hours of the alleged rape and murder after police tracked him through CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

He is accused of abducting the girl while she was sleeping beside her family on a pavement near Chattarpur Metro station in Mehrauli in the early hours of Monday, raping and murdering her, and concealing her body under stones in a forested stretch near the Haryana border.

A case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act has already been registered against him.

A police source had said, "After committing the crime, the accused was returning to the same location, but fled after watching police teams nearby. Teams tracked his movements, and he was arrested within six hours after the crime."

Police said technical surveillance and CCTV analysis played a crucial role in solving the case swiftly. During sustained interrogation, the accused confessed to abducting the minor, sexually assaulting her, and later strangling her to death.

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