112 school buses among 3K vehicles challaned

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 10

As many as 112 school buses among 3,235 vehicles have been challaned by the traffic police for violation of rules in the past 24 hours in the city.

A police spokesperson said the challans were being issued as part of an ongoing drive against the violation of the traffic rules. "The drive will continue to ensure the safety of the schoolchildren travelling in such vehicles," the police said.

As many as 531 drivers have been challaned for not wearing helmets on two wheelers in the past 24 hours. Another 311 were penalized for driving on the wrong side or wrong lane on Monday. He said beside the awareness campaign at various levels, the offenders were dealt as per the provisions of the traffic rules.

Claiming that underage driving had been a cause of concern, an official said a large number of students had been driving two-wheelers without helmets, posing a risk to their lives.

