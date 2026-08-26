Rs 11,427-cr water projects for West, South-West Delhi approved

The Delhi Government has approved major water infrastructure projects for West and South-West Delhi involving an investment of Rs 11,427 crore, while two separate Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted projects worth Rs 1,741 crore have received in-principle approval for the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant command area.

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The Rs 11,427-crore projects will cover 363.20 sq km, 20 Underground Reservoir (UGR) command areas and 20 Assembly constituencies. These are proposed to be funded through the Urban Challenge Fund, with 25 per cent each from the Centre and Delhi government and the remaining 50 per cent through loan/HAM/PPP.

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The West Delhi project, valued at Rs 4,330.72 crore, will cover 89.70 sq km and benefit around 14.16 lakh people. It will involve a 1,447-km water network, including 275 km of new pipelines and 1,172 km of replacement pipelines.

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The South West Delhi project has a total value of Rs 7,096.35 crore and will cover 273.50 sq km, benefiting around 22.23 lakh people. The project will have a 2,383-km water network, including 1,274 km of new pipelines and 1,109 km of replacement pipelines.

Both projects target “Zero contamination, reliable continuous water supply and NRW below 15 per cent”, with smart meters, bulk flow meters, chlorine and pressure sensors planned for real time monitoring and water auditing.

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Separately, the two ADB-assisted projects in the Wazirabad command area will cover 43.96 sq km, seven UGR command areas and eight Assembly constituencies. A total of 836 km of water distribution network will be taken up, including 570 km of new or replacement pipelines.

Around 2.15 lakh house service connections and 100 per cent metering are planned. The projects aim to provide “24×7 pressurised water supply” at a targeted 150 litres per capita per day and reduce Non Revenue Water to 15 per cent.

DJB pushes reclaimed water use

The Delhi Jal Board is also introducing the Reclaimed Water Policy, 2026, which seeks to promote treated sewage for non-potable uses such as construction, horticulture, landscaping and industrial cooling.

Delhi currently treats around 750 MGD of sewage. Of this, about 483 MGD is available for reuse after accounting for environmental flow, while only around 120 MGD is currently being reused, leaving nearly 363 MGD with potential for further reuse.

Under the proposed policy, construction sites measuring 500 sq metres or more in notified areas will use reclaimed water for dust suppression, curing, washing and road watering.

Bulk consumers will progressively shift towards reclaimed water, with the objective of achieving 100 per cent reclaimed water use for eligible non-potable requirements by 2036.