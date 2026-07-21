118 cops, 60 protesters hurt during CJP march in Delhi

As many as 118 personnel from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces were injured, while around 70 protesters were detained and multiple FIRs were filed during the march called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). As many as 60 protesters were also injured during the demonstration.

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The police said they were examining CCTV footage and mobile phone videos to register FIRs against those who indulged in unauthorised and violent demonstrations on Parliament Street and other locations in the high-security zone.

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In view of the protest march, nearly 9,000 security personnel, including 5,000 from the Delhi Police and 40 companies of the paramilitary forces, were deployed.

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According to RML Hospital, by 7 pm it had received 65 medico-legal cases (MLCs), including protesters and few police personnel, in the Surgery Department.

The hospital said around 10 MLCs were prepared for those on hunger strike. It added that all those brought to the hospital were in a stable condition.

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Meanwhile, the police said they were examining the CCTV footage and other videos from the protest site to identify those involved in the violence. “The Delhi Police are registering separate FIRs based on complaints received from different places,” said an official.

Later in the day, the police urged the CJP activists and their supporters to “exercise restraint and continue their demonstrations peacefully”.

Additional Police Commissioner (PRO) Rajiv Ranjan, in a video message, said, “The Delhi Police appeal to all protesters to exercise restraint and cooperate with the police in maintaining peace and law and order. All protesters are requested to conduct their demonstrations peacefully.”

“They should not engage in any illegal or violent activities and must comply with the instructions given by the police personnel deployed on duty,” he said.

The march turned chaotic around Constitution Club, Patel Chowk, Shastri Bhawan, RBI Building and Parliament Street.

Security forces used batons, lathis and tear gas to disperse the crowds. Two Delhi Police buses were damaged in stone-pelting and several shops were also allegedly vandalised on Janpath.