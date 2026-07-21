'118 personnel injured' during CJP protest: Delhi Police register at least 5 FIRs

The Delhi Police on Monday registered at least five FIRs in connection with a protest by the CJP in the New Delhi area, alleging that 118 police personnel, including senior officers and women police personnel, were injured.

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The FIRs have been registered at Connaught Place Police Station, Parliament Street Police Station and other police stations. The police said more FIRs were likely to be registered, and the accused were being identified with the help of CCTV footage.

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According to the Delhi Police, the protesters displayed “unruly, aggressive and violent behaviour” during the demonstration. Despite repeated warnings and lawful directions issued by the police, they allegedly refused to disperse and deliberately violated the prohibitory orders in force.

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The police alleged that the protesters attacked personnel with stones and other objects, attempted to breach police barricades, vandalised police and other government vehicles, damaged public property and resorted to large-scale violence, posing a serious threat to public order, security arrangements and the safety of police personnel on duty.

The injured police personnel included officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police. Several women police personnel were also injured in the incident, they claimed.

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Around 60 protesters were also reported injured during the scuffle, the police said, adding that the medico-legal examination (MLC) of the remaining injured police personnel was under way.

The Delhi Police alleged that the violent mob caused extensive damage to public property, including vandalism of around 15 to 20 government vehicles.

Around 70 protesters have been detained. The police said appropriate legal action was being initiated under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and other applicable laws for “rioting, assault on public servants, damage to public property and other offences” committed during the protest.