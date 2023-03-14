11th edition of Delhi Literature Festival to begin on March 17

PTI

New Delhi, March 14

Historian William Dalrymple, film maker and designer Muzaffar Ali, singer Hans Raj Hans, and writer Anand Ranganathan are among the well-known names attending the 11th edition of the Delhi Literature Festival (DLF) starting here on March 17.

The three-day festival will be held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC) and DLF Avenue, Saket. It will be inaugurated by Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

“The 11th Edition of the DLF 2023 is dedicated to India’s Presidency at the G20 this year. Some of the finest Authors have been lined up for the Festival from across the country since 2013 -- the year we organised the first Delhi Literature Festival.

“This year the Festival proposes to felicitate some of the finest publishers for their contributions,” said Bharati Bhargava, founder and director of the festival, in a statement.

The list of speakers also features bestselling mythology writer Kevin Missal, Sahitya Akademi awardee Anamika, Austrian writer and film director Bernard Kammel, author Vineet Bajpai and entrepreneur Samantha Kocchar, among others.

The literary gala will come to a close on March 19.