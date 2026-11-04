1,200 personnel deployed to curb pollution, but construction violations persist in Delhi

More than 1,200 personnel have reportedly been deployed by the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to enforce pollution control measures, but violations continue across the capital, raising questions about the effectiveness of the enforcement mechanism as air quality remains a concern.

Despite restrictions on construction activity, open dumping of debris and dust pollution, construction work and demolition of old buildings continue at several locations. In some places, green sheets have been put up around construction sites, while in others, work is being carried out without even these basic protective measures. The open burning of waste and dust rising from roads have also remained concerns.

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The enforcement arrangements involve around 700 MCD personnel deployed across its 12 zones and another 500 employees from the Delhi Government. Joint enforcement teams are also supposed to patrol during both daytime and night to identify and act against violations.

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However, the continued violations point to a gap between the deployment of personnel and the enforcement of restrictions on the ground. The presence of multiple agencies has not prevented construction activity at sites where restrictions apply, nor has it ensured that debris and dust are kept under control.

MCD's joint enforcement action reports for November 2 and 3 show that teams issued 914 challans and imposed a total fine of Rs 6.86 lakh on November 2. The following day, 817 challans were issued, with fines totalling Rs 6.12 lakh.

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The figures indicate enforcement action across different zones and during both day and night patrols. However, the continuing violations raise a larger question that whether the scale of enforcement is translating into compliance on the ground.

With construction activity, road dust and open waste burning continuing to pose challenges, the effectiveness of pollution control measures will ultimately depend on whether agencies can ensure that restrictions are followed, rather than merely deploying personnel and conducting patrols.