1,286 kg meat seized at railway station over beef suspicion

A consignment of 1,286.35 kg of meat, suspected to be beef, was seized from the railway premises at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi following an alert from the Railway Vigilance unit, police said.

According to the police, 20 parcels containing the meat were transported from Hyderabad aboard the Dakshin Express (12721) and unloaded at the station’s New Washing Line. The parcels had been booked under the descriptions of “Mutton” and “Meat”.

The matter came to light around 9 am on November 8, when the Railway Vigilance unit at Baroda House alerted the police about the consignment.

Police teams subsequently reached the railway yard, following which officials from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and a veterinary doctor were called in to collect samples for examination.

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A senior police officer said the samples would be tested to determine the exact nature of the meat and establish whether it contained beef.

Personnel from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) were also present during the proceedings.

Police said documentation and other mandatory legal procedures, including recording the seizure details on the e-Sakshya platform, were under way. Further action will be taken based on the forensic findings and the completion of the required formalities.