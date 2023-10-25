13,013 Delhi Police posts to be filled by July: L-G office

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 24

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday pushed for filling 13,013 permanent posts in various junior ranks of the Delhi Police by July 2024.

An official at the Raj Niwas said, of the 13,013 posts, 3,521 are in advanced stage of recruitment and are expected to be filled by December 2023.

Since taking over Saxena held a series of meeting and directed for filling up vacant positions and also gave direction to recruit sufficient number of female candidates in various positions, the official added.

An official added that the vacancies were advertised and written exams, physical endurance and measurement test (PE&MT), typing tests were conducted.

“The posts being filled include at total of 835 head constables with 559 males and 276 females. 1,411 male constable drivers and a total of 857 assistant wireless operator/ tele-printer operators (AWO/TPO) including 573 males and 284 females.” an official said.

It also includes 418 technical posts of photographers, draftsmans, store clerks, fitters, mast laskers, MT helpers, MT storemen, statistician, assistants, radio technician and workshop hands, etc. in various ranks that require for trade / skill test to be conducted, are also being filled, LG office official added.

“In addition to this, 840 multi-tasking staff is also being filled. Of the recruitments being made by the Staff Selection Commission, 11,214 are in different stages of being filled up and 1,799 vacancies are to be advertised soon for recruitment.” a Lieutenant-Governor official said.

