13.26 acres in 9 Delhi villages mapped for industrial use

The Delhi Government has begun the groundwork for putting 13.26 acres of Gram Sabha land across nine villages to industrial use, with the proposed development of warehouses and factory complexes indicating a push to create additional organised industrial space in the city.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) has floated a tender for a detailed topographical survey of the identified parcels before the land is transferred from the Industries Department to the corporation.

Advertisement

The survey covers 9.24 acres in South-West Delhi, in Badusarai, Galibpur, Jhatikra, Raghopur, Rawta and Dhansa and 4.02 acres in Outer North Delhi, covering Auchandi, Nizampur Rasulpur and Tajpur Kalan.

Advertisement

The immediate significance of the exercise is that the government is moving from identifying land to establishing its exact physical and administrative status before proposed industrial development.

The survey will record plot boundaries and area, besides buildings, sheds, roads, trees, electricity poles, drains and culverts. Levels at different points will be measured to prepare detailed site maps.

Advertisement

The estimated cost of the survey is Rs 2.25 lakh. The selected agency will have to submit AutoCAD drawings, reports and supporting documents after completing the exercise.

The land is proposed for warehouses, flatted factory complexes and plantation. However, the survey itself does not amount to approval or commencement of construction.

Once the survey and requisite certifications are completed, the findings are expected to facilitate transfer of the land to DSIIDC and further planning for the proposed industrial use.