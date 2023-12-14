13 asst public prosecutors promoted

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 13

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena today approved the promotion of 13 assistant public prosecutors to the post of additional public prosecutors.

An official at Raj Niwas said, “This will help in speeding cases and facilitate the day-to-day working of the subordinate judiciary in the Capital. Ever since the recent creation of 17 new courts, there was an acute shortage of additional public prosecutors.”

The official said as per the recruitment rules, the promoted individuals had completed the eligibility requirement of being in service for six years as assistant public prosecutors.

