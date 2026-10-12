13 kg of hydroponic weed seized at Delhi airport
Passenger arriving from Bangkok sent to judicial custody
The passenger was taken into custody and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody. Photo for representation
Advertisement
Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here seized 13.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed/marijuana from a passenger arriving from Bangkok on October 4.
The seizure was made as officials acted on a specific intelligence and intercepted the passenger.
Advertisement
During the search, they found 10 packets containing a green substance that was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Customs Act.
Advertisement
The passenger was taken into custody and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement