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Home / Delhi / 13 kg of hydroponic weed seized at Delhi airport

13 kg of hydroponic weed seized at Delhi airport

Passenger arriving from Bangkok sent to judicial custody

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Harsh Yadav
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:34 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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The passenger was taken into custody and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody. Photo for representation
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Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here seized 13.3 kg of suspected hydroponic weed/marijuana from a passenger arriving from Bangkok on October 4.

The seizure was made as officials acted on a specific intelligence and intercepted the passenger.

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During the search, they found 10 packets containing a green substance that was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Customs Act.

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The passenger was taken into custody and produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody.

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