13 years on, PM Modi to visit Delhi’s Sri Ram College of Commerce to reach GenZ

Days after he asked his colleagues to visit one campus each and engage India's youth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will himself launch the government's GenZ outreach from Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) here on September 5.

Advertisement

The event, being held in the SRCC's centenary year, has been timed with Teacher's Day.

Advertisement

September 5 will also mark the return of PM Modi to the SRCC campus from where he had delivered one of his most highly rated speeches on the eve of the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Advertisement

Speaking at the college on February 6, 2013, Modi, the then Gujarat Chief Minister and BJP's prime ministerial candidate, had announced that the government had no business to be in business.

He had also laid down broad contours of the politics he would follow saying vote-bank pursuits had destroyed the nation and development was the only solution to all of India's problems.

Advertisement

The PM had famously used the phrase “mouse charmers” to describe the youth of India saying they had charmed the world with their mastery of technology.

This time on September 5, Modi is expected to deepen his engagement with the youth.

The visit will be closely watched in view of the recent Cockroach Janta Party-led student protests in the capital.