Rs 13,034-crore health push with Ayushman expansion

Delhi’s Budget 2026-27 places health care at the centre of governance, with a strong push towards access, infrastructure completion, and system-wide expansion.

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Presenting the Budget, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored a rights-based approach, stating, “Our government is building a strong, accessible and affordable system from primary to intensive care, where treatment is a right, not a favour.”

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The government has allocated Rs 13,034 crore to the Health Department, which is 12.57 per cent of the total Budget.

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Not only the scale of spending but the sharp focus on completing stalled infrastructure. CM Gupta on delays said, “This is the negligence and corruption of the previous government.”

Projects in Madipur, Siraspur, Hastal and Jwalapuri will be completed with an investment of Rs 515 crore, alongside long-pending works at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and Satyawadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital. An additional Rs 150 crore has been allocated dedicatedly for completing ICU hospital infrastructure, marking a targeted correction in critical care capacity.

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The government in the Budget has set aside Rs 787 crore for machinery, medical equipment and medicines, to be procured. This approach suggests an attempt to standardise supply chains and improve efficiency, moving beyond fragmented purchasing seen earlier.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is introduced in Budget for Delhi. Its coverage has been widened to 7.5 lakh beneficiaries, including ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, widows, differently-abled pensioners, and now includes transgender persons. A chunk of Rs 202 crore has been made for the scheme. This would provide safety net to the beneficiaries.

In primary health care budget seems to scale up. While 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are already operational, the government plans to establish more than 750 new units in 2026-27 with an allocation of Rs 1,500 crore. This would help in bringing health services closer to communities.