134 silver coins of archaeological significance seized from 2 Doha passengers at Delhi airport

Customs officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport have seized 484 silver coins and a gold coin worth Rs 47.16 lakh from two passengers arriving from Doha.

Among the silver coins, 134 were found to have apparent archaeological significance, according to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

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The two passengers were intercepted by Air Customs officers after arriving at IGI Airport on September 2.

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The recovery has raised concerns because objects with possible historical or archaeological value are subject to additional rules and restrictions. Such items may require proper documentation and permissions for transportation across borders.

Authorities are expected to examine the coins further to determine their exact age, origin and historical importance. The investigation may also establish how the passengers obtained the coins and whether they had the required documents for carrying them.

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The seizure took place as part of routine customs checks and passenger screening at Delhi’s IGI Airport. Customs authorities regularly examine baggage arriving from international destinations to identify items that may violate import regulations.

Meanwhile, the two passengers are now facing further questioning as officials investigate the circumstances surrounding the recovery. Authorities will also examine if the coins were legally acquired and whether their transportation into India followed the applicable rules.

"An examination of their baggage led to the recovery of 20.883 kilograms of gold and silver coins, which the passengers had allegedly attempted to clear without declaration," a customs statement said.

The case highlights the role of airport Customs and other agencies in preventing the illegal movement of valuable and historically important objects. It also shows why passengers carrying antiques, collectibles or objects of possible archaeological value need to have the necessary documentation.