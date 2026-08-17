14 held in week-long crackdown on digital arrest and app scams

A fake investment tip. A “trading” app promising quick returns. A WhatsApp message offering easy money for simple online “tasks”. A call from someone claiming to be a CBI officer and threatening arrest unless money is paid immediately. These are among the scripts Gurugram police’s cybercrime teams say fraudsters use daily across the city. In just one week, the police arrested 14 people allegedly involved in such scams.

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The arrests, made between August 3 and 9 under the supervision of ACP Cyber Crime Gaurav Phogat, covered four categories of fraud that police say now dominate Gurugram’s cybercrime landscape: investment fraud, task-based fraud, fake challan-link fraud and trading fraud. Notably, the 14 arrests resulted in the recovery of just one mobile phone — a telling sign of how these networks are structured to leave a minimal digital footprint while extracting lakhs of rupees from victims.

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Teams from the cybercrime police stations said the operation against fraudsters “operating across various states” is continuing. The police are relying on technical investigations to trace criminals who often operate far from their victims, a pattern that has made Gurugram both a hub for such crimes and one of their most targeted cities.

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The police used the arrests to renew their warning against one of the city’s fastest-growing scams: fraudsters posing as CBI, police, NCB or other government officials and threatening victims with “digital arrest”. They coerce victims into staying on video calls for hours and transferring money out of fear of fabricated criminal charges.

Citizens have also been cautioned against clicking links or installing apps circulated in the name of investment schemes, trading platforms or paid “tasks”. The police advised people not to trust unsolicited calls or messages from unknown numbers.

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Any suspicious activity can be reported on the National Cyber Crime Helpline number 1930, the police said, adding that strict legal action would continue against those identified through ongoing investigations.