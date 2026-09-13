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Home / Delhi / 142 drivers fined Rs 7.15 lakh for mobile use while driving

142 drivers fined Rs 7.15 lakh for mobile use while driving

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Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:42 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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The Gurugram traffic police issued challans to 142 drivers and imposed fines totalling Rs 7.15 lakh for using mobile phones while driving.

According to the police, the Gurugram traffic police conducted a special enforcement campaign from August 1 to August 31 against motorists using mobile phones while driving. During the campaign, traffic police teams closely monitored violations and issued 142 challans to drivers found using mobile phones while driving. The total penalty imposed amounted to Rs 7.15 lakh.

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A senior traffic police officer said the Gurugram police aimed to ensure a smooth, safe and well-organised traffic system. Using a mobile phone while driving is a major cause of road accidents as it distracts drivers and significantly increases the risk of serious crashes. Therefore, the Gurugram police regularly conducts special drives and takes strict action against violators, while also creating public awareness through various outreach initiatives.

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“Gurugram police appeals to all citizens not to use mobile phones while driving and to strictly follow traffic rules. A moment of negligence can lead to a serious accident. Safe driving is essential to reducing road accidents and ensuring everyone reaches their destination safely,” said a spokesperson for the Gurugram traffic police.

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