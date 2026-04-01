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Home / Delhi / 14L metric tonnes of silt removed from drains so far: Delhi Minister

14L metric tonnes of silt removed from drains so far: Delhi Minister

Delhi Gate drain being cleaned thoroughly after 40 years, says Parvesh

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:51 AM Apr 11, 2026 IST
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Minister Parvesh Verma inspects a drain in New Delhi on Friday.
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Delhi Irrigation & Flood Control Department (IFCD) Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said nearly 50 per cent of the 77 identified drains have been desilted, with over 14 lakh metric tonnes of silt removed so far.

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The minister, who inspected the Barapulla drain on Friday, said the department had set a target to remove 28 lakh metric tonnes of silt this year. Nearly 50 per cent of the target had already been completed. Work is being carried out continuously to meet the goal within the fixed timeline.

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The minister said the Delhi Gate drain, which remained covered with slabs for nearly 40 years, is now being opened for thorough cleaning. For decades, the covered structure had severely restricted proper desilting, contributing to repeat waterlogging in nearby areas.

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The minister said 70 per cent of desilting at the Delhi Gate drain is complete, with over 21,000 metric tonnes of silt removed so far. The work is progressing at a fast pace, with visible on-ground deployment of machinery and manpower.

At the Barapulla drain, another key IFCD drainage channel, the minister said desilting work is nearing 78 per cent completion, with more than 31,000 metric tonnes of silt cleared.

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Speaking during the inspection, Parvesh said, “This is not just about cleaning drains, it is about correcting years of neglect and ensuring that Delhi is prepared before the rains arrive. The Delhi Gate drain, which remained covered for nearly 40 years, is now finally being opened and cleaned properly. This will make a real difference on the ground.”

He said: “Our focus is clear, start early, work with urgency and complete desilting on time. The progress at Barapulla and Delhi Gate shows that work is happening seriously, not just on paper. With both these drains being strengthened, areas like Daryaganj, Jama Masjid, Feroz Shah Road, ITO, South Extension and Okhla are expected to get significant relief from waterlogging this monsoon.”

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