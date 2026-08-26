15-20 people have died in drain over the years, claim residents

Garbage, stagnant water and swarms of flies greet visitors making their way from the Jasola Vihar Metro station towards the homes lining the Jasola drain. Choked with silt and waste, the open drain runs perilously close to residential lanes and houses, with residents navigating waterlogged stretches and uneven paths to reach their homes.

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For those living here, the death of 15-year-old Mithun is not an isolated tragedy but a grim reminder of a longstanding civic hazard. Residents claim 15-20 people have died after falling into the drain over the years, including a mother and daughter whose bodies, they allege, were never recovered. The claims could not be independently verified.

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Mithun fell into the drain on Saturday while trying to catch a kite and was found dead four days later. His home, a cramped one-room dwelling with a small cooler, lies just feet away from where he fell. A tree leans over the drain, while the approach to the house itself requires residents to climb down a few steps and cross a waterlogged patch using stones placed along the pavement.

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Sabila, a Jasola resident, who said she was the first to see Mithun fall, has lived in the area for 47 years. She said the condition of the drain had remained largely unchanged throughout her lifetime.

“I was born here. For the past 47 years, I have seen the same situation. The silt-filled drain has become a regular sight for us,” she said, adding that residents had repeatedly complained but their concerns were ignored.

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Recalling the incident, Sabila said Mithun was getting ready for school when he tried to catch a kite and slipped into the drain. She said she immediately alerted his aunt and asked her to call the police. Local children also attempted to search for him, removing garbage from the drain, she claimed.

The prolonged search has since fuelled anger among residents. Neighbour Babbar Khan said locals had been protesting for four days, including outside the police station, and alleged that the initial rescue efforts were inadequate.

The tragedy has also exposed a glaring dispute over responsibility for the drain. Delhi Jal Board officials have maintained that the Kachha Nallah, which carries treated effluent from the Okhla sewage treatment plant, has been handed over to the MCD and is not maintained by the DJB.

However, Manish Chaudhary, husband of Sarita Vihar councillor Neetu Choudhary, said the drain was not officially assigned to any agency.

“On paper, no one has this drain. Neither is it with the Delhi Jal Board nor with the MCD,” he said.

Chaudhary, however, defended the civic response, saying an MCD JCB was sent soon after the incident and an NDRF team was deployed. After Mithun could not be located at the point where he fell, the search was shifted towards the outfall.

For Mithun’s family, however, the rescue operation was only the final chapter in a tragedy that began with an unsafe neighbourhood they say they have been forced to live with for years.

His father, Awadhesh Kumar, said children frequently went near the drain and were vulnerable to falling into it.

The Jasola drain, also referred to as the Kachha Nallah, runs through Jasola and Shaheen Bagh in southeast Delhi and is allegedly contaminated with chemical waste from nearby companies, according to residents.