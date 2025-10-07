DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / 15 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy rain      

15 flights diverted from Delhi airport due to heavy rain      

8 flights were diverted to Jaipur, 5 to Lucknow and 2 to Chandigarh

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:59 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

As many as 15 flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Tuesday due to heavy rain in the national capital, according to an official.

Advertisement

Heavy rain lashed several parts of the national capital on Tuesday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for Delhi, forecasting moderate rain accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning.

Advertisement

The official said that out of the 15 flights, eight were diverted to Jaipur, five to Lucknow and two to Chandigarh.

Advertisement

"There's a heavy downpour over #Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you're travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual.

"We're monitoring the situation closely and will get you airborne as soon as possible," IndiGo said in a post on X at 6.26 pm.

Advertisement

At 4.41 pm, Air India, in a post on X, said rain may impact flight operations to and from Delhi on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts