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Home / Delhi / 15-year-old boy found dead in Jasola drain after 72-hour search

15-year-old boy found dead in Jasola drain after 72-hour search

Residents alleged that the garbage and waste accumulated in the drain made it difficult to locate and recover the boy during the initial search

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:53 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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The 15-year-old boy had fallen into a drain in southeast Delhi’s Jasola while trying to retrieve a kite.
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More than 72 hours after a 15-year-old boy fell into a drain in southeast Delhi’s Jasola while trying to retrieve a kite, his body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon, with local residents alleging that accumulated garbage in the drain hampered the search operation.

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The boy had fallen into the drain on Saturday morning while attempting to retrieve a kite. Despite search efforts, he remained untraced for more than three days.

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His body was finally recovered on Tuesday afternoon. Neighbours said the body had become bloated after remaining submerged in the drain for several days.

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Residents alleged that the garbage and waste accumulated in the drain made it difficult to locate and recover the boy during the initial search.

The incident has also led to action by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which suspended a junior engineer a day before the boy’s body was recovered.

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The circumstances leading to the drowning and the role of civic authorities in maintaining the drain are likely to be examined as part of the inquiry.

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