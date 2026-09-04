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Home / Delhi / 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi over dispute involving female friend; 3 juveniles held

15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi over dispute involving female friend; 3 juveniles held

The incident takes place on Thursday as the teenager was walking with one of his classmates in the Nangloi area

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:14 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Nangloi area allegedly following a dispute over his proximity to a female friend, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday when the teenager was walking with one of his classmates in the Nangloi area, they said.

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According to police, four juveniles confronted the boy with whom one of them had an altercation over his closeness to a female friend of the latter.

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During the confrontation, one of the juveniles allegedly stabbed the boy in his right thigh. The attackers then fled the spot, leaving the boy injured.

The victim's classmate informed his family, who took the boy to hospital where doctors declared him dead due to excessive blood loss caused by the stab wound, police said.

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Police have apprehended three of the juveniles allegedly involved in the attack, and efforts are under way to trace the fourth, officials said.

The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Friday, they said.

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