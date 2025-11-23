15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death by two persons, including a minor, following an altercation at Jyoti Nagar in northeast Delhi, the police said.
According to the police, they received information regarding a stabbing incident in the Kardampuri area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.
On reaching the spot, a police team found that the injured was already shifted to GBT Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, a resident of Kardampuri, had a fight with two persons, including a minor, following which one of them allegedly stabbed him, an official said.
The police claimed to have found crucial clues indicating the involvement of the two suspects in the crime.
A forensic team has collected samples from the crime scene. A probe is underway to ascertain the chain of events leading to the attack, the officer said.
