15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi

15-year-old boy stabbed to death in Delhi

Cops suspect involvement of 2, probe on

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Nov 23, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only.
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death by two persons, including a minor, following an altercation at Jyoti Nagar in northeast Delhi, the police said.

According to the police, they received information regarding a stabbing incident in the Kardampuri area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

On reaching the spot, a police team found that the injured was already shifted to GBT Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, a resident of Kardampuri, had a fight with two persons, including a minor, following which one of them allegedly stabbed him, an official said.

The police claimed to have found crucial clues indicating the involvement of the two suspects in the crime.

A forensic team has collected samples from the crime scene. A probe is underway to ascertain the chain of events leading to the attack, the officer said.

