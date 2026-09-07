15-yr-old boy dies after ceiling plaster falls on him

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According to police, the incident took place around 5 am. The boy was rushed by his family to Kailash Deepak Hospital in Anand Vihar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

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His twin brother also sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a local nursing home in Welcome, the police said.

Meanwhile, five live .315-bore cartridges were found from the possession of the deceased, cops said. The circumstances under which the cartridges came into his possession were being investigated, cops said.

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The body was shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem. Forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence.

A case was registered at the Welcome police station and further investigation was on.