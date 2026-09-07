DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / 15-yr-old boy dies after ceiling plaster falls on him

15-yr-old boy dies after ceiling plaster falls on him

Meanwhile, five live .315-bore cartridges were found from the possession of the deceased, cops said. The circumstances under which the cartridges came into his possession were being investigated, cops said

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhii, Updated At : 05:41 AM Sep 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

A 15-year-old boy died after cement plaster from the ceiling of a room fell on him while he was asleep with his twin brother at their Welcome residence early Sunday, the police said.
Advertisement

According to police, the incident took place around 5 am. The boy was rushed by his family to Kailash Deepak Hospital in Anand Vihar, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Advertisement

His twin brother also sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a local nursing home in Welcome, the police said.

Meanwhile, five live .315-bore cartridges were found from the possession of the deceased, cops said. The circumstances under which the cartridges came into his possession were being investigated, cops said.

Advertisement

The body was shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem. Forensic teams inspected the spot and collected evidence.

A case was registered at the Welcome police station and further investigation was on.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts