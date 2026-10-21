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Home / Delhi / 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs planned in Delhi

150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs planned in Delhi

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:55 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Delhi’s plan to expand neighbourhood primary healthcare is moving from announcement to implementation, with the Public Works Department (PWD) issuing tenders for 61 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs even as officials look for sites for another 150 centres.

The development assumes significance as the government’s stated target is much larger: 1,100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs across the Capital. Of the 415 centres it says have been opened during the BJP government’s 19-month tenure, another 685 are needed to meet the target.

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The latest PWD tender, under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, covers the conversion of existing buildings into urban sub-health centres. The proposed work includes locations in Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Vihar and Chanchal Park-Bakkarwala, with an estimated cost of Rs 74.59 lakh.

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A senior PWD official told The Tribune that the department was also identifying sites for the proposed 150 additional centres. The availability of suitable public space has thus emerged as a key challenge in expanding the network, making the exercise more than an administrative announcement.

The government aims to provide treatment for common ailments and basic healthcare closer to residential colonies. The move is expected to reduce the need for patients seeking routine care to travel to larger hospitals and could also help ease the burden on these facilities.

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Delhi’s Economic Survey 2025-26 had recorded 370 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs as of December 31, 2025. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on October 14 that another 100 centres would be opened.

The expansion also marks the BJP government’s shift from the previous government’s mohalla clinic model to Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, following the closure of mohalla clinics, as cited in the government’s account. The immediate challenge is to turn the proposed expansion into functioning healthcare facilities across neighbourhoods, particularly as the government works towards its much larger target of 1,100 centres.

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