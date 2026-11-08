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Home / Delhi / 150 members of 84 riot victim families given govt jobs in 18 mths: CM

150 members of 84 riot victim families given govt jobs in 18 mths: CM

The Chief Minister assured the families that the appointment letters would be issued at the earliest in cases where documents and other requirements had been verified

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:38 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday said 150 members of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh pogrom had been provided government jobs over the past one-and-a-half years, while the process of appointing other eligible candidates was on.

Interacting with victim families at a ‘Samvaad’ programme organised at the residence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Gupta said the government had relaxed educational eligibility criteria and the upper age limit to simplify the appointment process.

She said families could now nominate the member they considered most suitable for the job, based on their circumstances. Higher age or failure to meet the prescribed educational qualifications would no longer prevent eligible families from accessing employment, she added.

The Chief Minister assured the families that the appointment letters would be issued at the earliest in cases where documents and other requirements had been verified.

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Describing the events of 1984 as a one-sided attack on innocent and defenceless people rather than merely riots, Gupta said the suffering of victim families remained deeply painful even after four decades.

She said the Centre, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to facilitate the reinvestigation of cases in which action had stalled.

Gupta said providing justice, dignity and support to the victim families was not merely an administrative responsibility but a moral obligation of the government.

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She assured them that the Delhi Government would continue efforts to provide financial and social assistance to all eligible families under its jurisdiction and ensure that no one was left out.

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