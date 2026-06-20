1,500 factories polluting air, water in Ghaziabad: Board

Delhi’s battle against river pollution has now turned its gaze to one of the National Capital Region’s most persistent industrial hotspots.

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In Loni, on the eastern edge of Ghaziabad adjoining Delhi, the authorities have identified around 1,500 factories that, the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) says, are contributing to air and water pollution, with more than 500 of them allegedly discharging untreated effluents that eventually reach the Yamuna.

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The identification of these units marks the beginning of a fresh enforcement drive linked to efforts to reduce pollution in the Yamuna. According to UPPCB officials, most of the units operate illegally and are engaged in activities such as cloth dyeing, electroplating and metal finishing. The board has decided to first target factories that allegedly release untreated wastewater into drains.

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UPPCB regional officer Ankit Singh said: “Chemical-laden wastewater from these units is discharged into local drains without treatment. The wastewater then flows through the drainage network before reaching the Yamuna. Around 1,500 polluting factories have been identified in Loni. Of these, over 500 units are contributing to water pollution”.

To act against these units, the pollution board has launched a joint campaign with the power utility and the district administration. Teams have been deployed to inspect and take action against identified units.

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Officials said coordination is also underway with the Electricity Department to ensure that factories found violating norms do not obtain power connections again without complying with the prescribed standards. The authorities have warned of strict action against violators.

The crackdown comes amid wider concerns over pollution in Loni after reports highlighted the area’s severe environmental conditions. Since March, the UPPCB and the district administration have intensified action in the region. Officials said nearly 300 factories had been shut during this period and their electricity connections disconnected.

However, residents say the problem often returns. According to local people, some units resume operations after a brief shutdown, preventing a lasting solution to the pollution crisis.

The pollution board is now preparing to widen its focus beyond Loni. Officials plan to identify industrial units polluting the Hindon river, which ultimately joins the Yamuna. The move is based on the view that cleaning the Yamuna will remain difficult unless pollution entering through the Hindon is also addressed.

As part of this exercise, the UPPCB has sought details of electricity connections of industrial units operating in Ghaziabad city and the Trans-Hindon zone. Besides Loni, the authorities have flagged concerns over illegal industrial activity in areas, including Hindon Vihar, New Hindon Vihar, Kanawani Doob area, Arthala, Nandgram, Sihani, Meerut Road, Mainapur and Duhai.

With enforcement now expanding from factory identification to power disconnections and coordinated field action, officials are attempting to tackle pollution at its source.