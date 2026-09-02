The Delhi Police have filed a nearly 1,500-page chargesheet naming three persons, including property owner Lavkesh Bajaj, in connection with the June 3 blaze that killed 23 people, mostly foreigners, in one of the deadliest fires in the national capital in recent times.

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Bajaj had been named in the chargesheet for allegedly exploiting the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) rules to run a 26-room establishment as a hotel despite an earlier application for a hotel licence being rejected over the absence of a fire exit.

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Other than Bajaj, manager-cum-accountant Jay Mishra and cook Keshar Negi have been chargesheeted in the case, with the police alleging that the establishment was being operated in violation of the B&B norms that permitted only six rooms.

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The chargesheet has been filed before a Saket court and contains judicial and medical documents and other enclosures. Statements of more than 130 witnesses, including public witnesses, have been recorded during the investigation, the police said.

Bajaj had initially applied for a hotel licence around two years ago, but his application was rejected because the property had only one entry and exit point and did not have a fire exit, according to investigators.

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He did not reapply for the licence and instead operated the property under the B&B framework, the police alleged. The establishment had 26 rooms despite the permission for only six.

The police have also alleged that Mishra, Bajaj’s close associate and the frontman handling the business, submitted a false affidavit and was not residing at the premises despite the B&B rules requiring the owner or operator to stay there. Investigators said he was also aware that the property had 26 rooms.

The three accused have been chargesheeted under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 326(g) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance), 324(5) (mischief), 125(a) and 125(b) (acts endangering human life or personal safety of others and causing grievous hurt by such acts) and 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police said.

According to the investigation, the fire started in the kitchen after Negi allegedly left an oil fryer switched on while preparing tea for him. The oil reportedly reached its auto-ignition temperature and caught fire, setting the ceiling and nearby combustible material ablaze.

The police have alleged that Negi initially attempted to douse the flames but fled when they grew beyond his control without alerting guests, neighbours or emergency services. Investigators are examining the nearly 30-minute gap before the first emergency call was made.

The final forensic science laboratory report is awaited, the police said. A supplementary chargesheet will be filed after the completion of the remaining investigation, and more people could come under the ambit of the probe, officials said.