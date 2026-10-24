15,000 Himachal workers to attend INDIA bloc rally in Delhi
Congress claims 10 lakh people will gather at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to protest ‘vote theft’, SIR
The Congress has claimed that around 10 lakh people will attend the rally.
The announcement was made at a joint press conference by Congress and CPM leaders at Rajiv Bhawan, the Congress headquarters in Shimla, on Saturday.
The leaders alleged that voting rights and the system of free and fair elections were under threat, prompting opposition parties to intensify their agitation against the Central Government and the Election Commission.
Himachal Congress in-charge Rajni Patil said opposition parties were united on the issue of alleged vote theft and would fight collectively to protect democratic rights.
She alleged that the BJP and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were acting in collusion, resulting in the denial of voting rights to 13 crore people.
Patil said the Congress would fight a decisive battle on the issue and launch a month-long ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign in the state.
Senior CPM leader and former MLA Rakesh Singha said the absence of free and fair elections amounted to an attack on the Constitution.
He called upon all secular forces to unite to protect voting rights and democratic institutions.