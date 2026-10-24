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Home / Delhi / 15,000 Himachal workers to attend INDIA bloc rally in Delhi

15,000 Himachal workers to attend INDIA bloc rally in Delhi

Congress claims 10 lakh people will gather at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to protest ‘vote theft’, SIR

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:52 PM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Around 10,000 to 15,000 Congress and CPM workers from Himachal Pradesh will participate in an INDIA bloc rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1. Tribune file
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Around 10,000 to 15,000 Congress and CPM workers from Himachal Pradesh will participate in an INDIA bloc rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1 to protest against alleged vote theft and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
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The Congress has claimed that around 10 lakh people will attend the rally.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference by Congress and CPM leaders at Rajiv Bhawan, the Congress headquarters in Shimla, on Saturday.

The leaders alleged that voting rights and the system of free and fair elections were under threat, prompting opposition parties to intensify their agitation against the Central Government and the Election Commission.

Himachal Congress in-charge Rajni Patil said opposition parties were united on the issue of alleged vote theft and would fight collectively to protect democratic rights.

She alleged that the BJP and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar were acting in collusion, resulting in the denial of voting rights to 13 crore people.

Patil said the Congress would fight a decisive battle on the issue and launch a month-long ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ campaign in the state.

Senior CPM leader and former MLA Rakesh Singha said the absence of free and fair elections amounted to an attack on the Constitution.

He called upon all secular forces to unite to protect voting rights and democratic institutions.

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