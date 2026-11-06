15,000 students & representatives join ABVP’s democracy campaign in Delhi

Elected student representatives from universities and colleges across the country gathered in the national capital on Thursday, asserting that electoral mandates must be respected and political differences resolved through constitutional means rather than attempts to undermine public faith in democratic institutions.

The gathering, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) as part of its nationwide ‘Stop Anarchy, Embrace Democracy’ campaign, saw the participation of more than 15,000 students.

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Student leaders from Delhi, Punjab, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Odisha and the Northeast took part in the rally, which followed ABVP’s nationwide series of ‘Chhatra Garjana' rallies.

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ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said, “Democracy is not just about winning elections; it is equally about respecting the people’s mandate and the institutions that uphold the electoral process. If (Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition) Rahul Gandhi and Opposition parties have concerns about elections, they should present evidence before the appropriate constitutional authorities rather than repeatedly making allegations on political platforms.

“The right to dissent is fundamental to democracy, but dissent should not become a tool to create distrust in democratic institutions. Governments are formed and changed through people’s votes, not through street pressure or disorder. Comparing India’s democratic situation with developments in Bangladesh and Nepal is unfortunate. India’s democracy rests on strong constitutional institutions and the faith of its people.

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“Rahul Gandhi speaks about women’s leadership, but the Congress must also demonstrate the concrete steps it is taking to ensure meaningful leadership and adequate representation for women within its own organisation.

“The participation of more than 15,000 students and the coming together of elected student leaders from across the country reflect the importance of constructive democratic engagement. National interest and institutional credibility must always remain above narrow political interests.”

Among the student representatives present were DUSU president Yash Dabas, secretary Riya Chhawdi, joint secretary Lakshya Raj Singh, former secretary Aparajita and former joint secretary Shivangi Kharwal; Panjab University Students’ Union president Ankit Bhidaan and former president Gauraveer Sohal; DAV PG College, Dehradun, president Navdeep Rana; Utkal University Students’ Union president Abhiram; Gauhati University Students’ Union president Manas Pratim Kalita; and former JNU joint secretary Vaibhav Meena. Representatives from Ladakh University and other institutions also attended.

In a joint statement, the elected student representatives said, “We have been elected through the democratic mandate of students in our respective universities and colleges. We understand that public confidence is the foundation of every democratic system. Criticism of the government and its policies is a legitimate democratic right, but questioning electoral processes and constitutional institutions without credible evidence can undermine public trust. Any genuine concerns must be addressed through constitutional and legal mechanisms.

“Universities are not merely centres of education; they are spaces where future leadership is shaped. As elected student representatives, we are committed to promoting healthy campus politics, constructive debate, discipline and democratic values. Our collective message is clear: India’s youth believes in the Constitution, national unity and the dignity of democratic institutions.”