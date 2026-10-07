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Home / Delhi / 154 vehicles challaned for carrying uncovered debris in Delhi

154 vehicles challaned for carrying uncovered debris in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:58 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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The Northern Range of the Delhi Traffic Police issued 154 challans to vehicles carrying uncovered construction material and debris during a five-day enforcement drive, officials said on Tuesday.

The drive was conducted from October 1 to 5. During the drive, traffic personnel carried out focused checks on vehicles transporting construction material and debris without proper covering and safety measures.

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The enforcement action was aimed at preventing material from falling or spilling onto roads, which can pose risks to commuters and contribute to road hazards and pollution.

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The traffic police said strict enforcement would continue against violations that compromise road safety, cleanliness and smooth traffic movement.

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