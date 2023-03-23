Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

The AAP government has allocated about Rs 16,500 crore for the education sector in the 2023-24 Budget — an increase of more than Rs 200 crore from last year’s Budget.

The government will give tablets to all teachers, principals, and deputy directors of the Education Department.

Besides, it will also provide each government school with 20 computers. Around 350 schools will be covered under this scheme initially.

Delhi has 1,250 government and government-aided schools.

“Under Arvind Kejriwal’s model of governance, the Delhi’s education model has been hailed throughout the world. Delhi schools have excelled in several aspects,” said Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The minister said more branches of the Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Education will come up in 2023. In 2021, there were 20 schools of specialised education. The number will increase to 37 in 2023.