16 child workers rescued in Delhi

New Delhi, December 15
Sixteen child labourers were rescued from dhabas and auto shops in Rajouri Garden. The rescue operation was led by Asheesh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Rajouri Garden.
The rescued children, aged between 10 to 17, hailed from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. They were reportedly made to work for more than 12 hours every day without enough food and a proper place to sleep. All 16 children underwent thorough medical examinations and were sent to Child Welfare Committee (CWC).
