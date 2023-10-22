16, including 6 children, rescued after fire breaks out at a flat in Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area

PTI

New Delhi, October 22

Sixteen people, including six children, were rescued after a fire broke out in a flat in central Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area on Sunday, the Delhi Fire Service officials said.

A call was received at around 7:40 am about the blaze on the second floor of a building and eight fire engines were pressed into service.

“The concerned police station was informed as well. We have rescued 16 people, including six children, seven women and three men,” said an official.

The rescue operation was challenging as an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside the flat, he added.

According to the DFS, the fire has been doused and no one sustained any serious injuries.

“We have started an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire,” said a senior police official.

