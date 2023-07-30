16-year-old boy dies by suicide

ANI

New Delhi, July 29

A 16-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his residence in the Madhu Vihar area of Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

The boy, a student of Class XI in a private school, was found hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to the window rod, the police said.

The police said that they had recovered a note that was apparently written by him. The note read that the boy took the extreme step as he was not able to live up to the expectations of his parents regarding his studies.

The incident took place in the early hours today in the Chander Vihar area of Madhu Vihar. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC has been registered, the police added.