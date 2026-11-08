16-year-old domestic worker rescued from Shaheen Bagh after year of torture

A 16-year-old girl employed as a domestic worker was allegedly burnt with a hot iron and heated knife, starved for days and confined for nearly a year by her employers in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh before being rescued following an NGO's intervention.

She has been admitted to the AIIMS on the directions of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

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The minor, identified as Saira (name changed), was allegedly made to work for nearly 20 hours a day, from 6 am to 2 am, and was repeatedly assaulted over minor mistakes. According to her statement before the CWC, she was also denied food and water for three consecutive days and was often served leftover food.

The case came to light after the Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), an NGO working on child protection, received information about the girl and approached the authorities. Acting on its complaint, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kalkaji, constituted a joint team of the Labour Department and Shaheen Bagh police, which conducted a raid at the house on November 3. However, the girl was not found there.

During investigation, officials learnt that the family had sent her to Moradabad. The employers reportedly claimed that she had been looking after an elderly woman in the household and would be produced before the authorities the following day.

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She was subsequently brought to the SDM's office, where her statement was recorded. Directions were issued to initiate action under the Child Labour and Juvenile Justice Acts. The police later recorded her statement before a magistrate under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following which she was produced before the CWC.

According to her statement before the committee, the girl had multiple injuries, including burn marks across her back, hands and hips, deep wounds on her head and scratches on her face. She alleged that her employer, whom she referred to as “madam”, had repeatedly assaulted her and used heated objects to inflict burns. Instead of being taken to a doctor, she was given medicines purchased from a medical store, she alleged.

The girl was allegedly kept away from her parents throughout the period. Whenever they sought to speak to or meet her, the employer reportedly made excuses. She was allowed to speak to them over the phone only two or three times in a year, with her face covered during the calls to conceal her injuries.

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She was initially too frightened to speak before officials, having allegedly been threatened with death if she disclosed the abuse. However, she later narrated her ordeal before the CWC and broke down while recounting the incidents.

The NGO said the girl had been placed in the household through another woman and was paid only Rs 18,000 for nearly a year of work.

Dhananjay Tingal, National Coordinator of AVA, said the case highlighted the exploitation faced by children employed as domestic workers, particularly those separated from their families on the promise of better opportunities and education.

He commended the intervention by the police, administration and the CWC, saying it had helped rescue the girl from prolonged abuse.

Despite her ordeal, the girl has expressed a desire to return to school and become a teacher. She has also sought strict punishment for the woman accused of assaulting her.