Bus driver, conductor rape 17-year-old UP girl in Delhi
The driver and conductor of the UP-registered bus arrested
A 17-year-old girl, who was on her way from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri to visit a relative in Noida, was raped by the driver and conductor of a bus and dumped near Kashmere Gate, police said on Monday.
The offenders were arrested and the bus bearing a UP registration number was impounded.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt, owing to the sensitivity of the matter, a case was registered by Delhi Police despite the incident having taken place in Noida.
The DCP said the victim was produced before the child welfare committee and a medical examination and a counselling session were held for her.
Using CCTV footage and human intelligence, the accused were arrested, she said.
The girl was handed over to her family.
A case under the BNS and POCSO Act was registered at Kashmere Gate police station.