Bus driver, conductor rape 17-year-old UP girl in Delhi

A 17-year-old girl, who was on her way from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri to visit a relative in Noida, was raped by the driver and conductor of a bus and dumped near Kashmere Gate, police said on Monday.

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The offenders were arrested and the bus bearing a UP registration number was impounded.

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According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt, owing to the sensitivity of the matter, a case was registered by Delhi Police despite the incident having taken place in Noida.

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The DCP said the victim was produced before the child welfare committee and a medical examination and a counselling session were held for her.

Using CCTV footage and human intelligence, the accused were arrested, she said.

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The girl was handed over to her family.

A case under the BNS and POCSO Act was registered at Kashmere Gate police station.