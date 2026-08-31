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Home / Delhi / Bus driver, conductor rape 17-year-old UP girl in Delhi

Bus driver, conductor rape 17-year-old UP girl in Delhi

The driver and conductor of the UP-registered bus arrested  

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Rahul Gahlawat
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:08 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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A 17-year-old girl, who was on her way from Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri to visit a relative in Noida, was raped by the driver and conductor of a bus and dumped near Kashmere Gate, police said on Monday. 

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The offenders were arrested and the bus bearing a UP registration number was impounded. 

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According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Niharika Bhatt, owing to the sensitivity of the matter, a case was registered by Delhi Police despite the incident having taken place in Noida. 

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The DCP said the victim was produced before the child welfare committee and a medical examination and a counselling session were held for her. 

Using CCTV footage and human intelligence, the accused were arrested, she said. 

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The girl was handed over to her family. 

A case under the BNS and POCSO Act was registered at Kashmere Gate police station. 

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