16-year-old held in hit-and-drag case in outer North Delhi

A 16-year-old teenager was detained in connection with a gruesome hit-and-drag case in Badli Industrial Area of Outer North Delhi that led to the death of a 32-year-old factory worker.

The incident occurred on August 23, when police at police station Samaypur Badli received information about a road accident involving a red car.

On reaching the spot, the victim was found dead with multiple injuries and torn clothes. The deceased was identified as Sujeet Mandal (32), a resident of Raja Vihar, Badli Industrial Area.

He worked at a PVC pipe factory and was identified by his brother-in-law, Jitesh, who lives in the same locality.

According to local inquiries and CCTV analysis, the deceased was struck around 7 PM by a red car on an internal road near the factory.

Shockingly, the victim got trapped under the vehicle’s front portion and was dragged for nearly 600 meters before being dumped near NDPL Office, Gate No. 5, Badli Industrial Area.

Despite realizing that a man was stuck beneath the vehicle, the driver briefly stopped and then chose to drive on.

The vehicle, was later traced to a house in Mandoli, Delhi.

Sujeet’s body was taken to Burari Hospital, where doctors declared him “brought dead”.

Following this, a case was registered under section 105 (culpable homicide) of BNS, at Samaypur Badli Police station.

Police investigations revealed that the vehicle had been driven by a juvenile at the time of the incident and he was subsequently detained.

The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and a further investigation into the case is underway.