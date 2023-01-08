16-yr-old girl raped in Noida

Noida, January 7
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said they had arrested a man for allegedly raping a minor girl in Noida.
The accused was nabbed on the complaint of the victim's father, who claimed that the man picked the victim from their home and raped her. According to Deputy Comissioner of Police (DCP) Meenakshi Katyayan, the police received a complaint from the girl's father saying the accused took his daughter from home, held her hostage and raped her.
"Since the victim is a minor, a case was registered under the POCSO Act. The victim is also undergoing medical tests," the DCP said.
